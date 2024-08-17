Telangana teen dies on witnessing parents being brutally attacked

Hyderabad: In a shocking incident, a fourteen-year-old girl collapsed and died while helplessly witnessing her parents being beaten up by her neighbours due to a land dispute between the two families.

Kasam Somaiah, a resident of Kothapalli D village of Nagaram mandal in Suryapet district, had a dispute with his neighbour Kadari Saidulu. Due to the dispute not being resolved, Somaiah had temporarily shifted to Suryapet town to work as a mechanic. He had recently returned to his village on learning that his daughter Pavani was suffering from an illness.

On Thursday night, Somaiah’s adversary Saidulu came with two persons named Kadari Somaiah and Kasam Kalingam armed with sticks and rods, and began indiscriminately attacking Kasam Somaiah. When his wife tried to stop, she too faced their wrath. The attackers broke Saidulu’s leg and inflicted him with a a head injury.

While witnessing all this, Pavani cried pleading with the accused not to attack her parents. She suddenly fell to the ground and became lifeless. The attackers fled the scene.

When the police reached the spot, they found that Pavani had already died. They shifted her body for post-mortem and admitted her parents to a hospital for treatment.

Based on Somaiah’s complaint, CI Raghuveer Reddy and SI Ilaiah registered a case and have been on the search for the culprits who were still at large.