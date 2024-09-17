Telangana: Tension in Jagtial after vermilion found on bikes, houses

Hyderabad: Tension gripped Rahmathpura locality of Jagtial town in Telangana after locals noticed presence of vermilion in front of a few houses and on motorcycles belonging to Muslims on Tuesday morning. The locals suspect it was an attempt to trigger communal tension.

On the night of Monday, September 16, Ganesh idol processions were taken out in the town and as against the regular route three idols passed through the locality in the night. On Tuesday morning, the local people found vermilion in front of their houses and on motorcycles parked around. Local people informed the police, who inspected the area and began investigation after filing a FIR. The police suspect that the vermilion could have accidentally fallen in the area.

Jagtial Sub-Divisional Police officer Raghu Chander told media persons that on knowing about the incident, police had gone to the spot and cleared the substance in presence of local community elders.

Reacting to the incident, AIMIM chief and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi posted a message on X asking the district Superintendent of Police to take strong legal action against antisocial elements who tried to create a nuisance in Rahmathpura.

He thanked the local people for showing patience and maintaining peace. Responding to the MP’s tweet, Jagtial SP Ashok Kumar replied that a FIR was filed in the Jagtial town police station. Investigation was currently in progress, he said.