Telangana: TGSPDCL employees threaten ‘Maha Dharna’ on Oct 26

The workers union has alleged that despite several representations in the last 3-4 years, issues of employees, operations and maintenance workers were not resolved.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 17th October 2024 9:01 pm IST
TEE 1104 Union threatens to hold 'Maha Dharna' at TGSPDCL office on October 26 if issues of employees and O&M staff not resolved by October 25.

Hyderabad: Telangana Electricity Employees 1104 Union has threatened to hold a ‘Maha dharna’ at the corporate office of Southern Power Distribution Company of Telangana Limited (TGSPDCL) on October 26, if the long-standing issues faced by the employees and artisans working in the company were not resolved.

State general secretary of the union, affiliated with CPM, G Saibabu, gave a notice to TGSPDCL chief managing director Musharaff Ali Faruqui on Thursday, October 17, informing the same.

In a statement to the media, Saibabu said that despite several representations made in the last 3-4 years, the issues of employees, operations and maintenance workers were not resolved.

He demanded that a PNC meeting be conducted to resolve all the major issues of the employees by October 25 in a harmonious manner, failing which the union would be left with no other option but to hold the protest as planned.

