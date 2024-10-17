Telangana: TGSPDCL employees threaten ‘Maha Dharna’ on Oct 26

Hyderabad: Telangana Electricity Employees 1104 Union has threatened to hold a ‘Maha dharna’ at the corporate office of Southern Power Distribution Company of Telangana Limited (TGSPDCL) on October 26, if the long-standing issues faced by the employees and artisans working in the company were not resolved.

State general secretary of the union, affiliated with CPM, G Saibabu, gave a notice to TGSPDCL chief managing director Musharaff Ali Faruqui on Thursday, October 17, informing the same.

In a statement to the media, Saibabu said that despite several representations made in the last 3-4 years, the issues of employees, operations and maintenance workers were not resolved.

He demanded that a PNC meeting be conducted to resolve all the major issues of the employees by October 25 in a harmonious manner, failing which the union would be left with no other option but to hold the protest as planned.