Telangana: TGSRTC extends concession for accredited scribes by 3 months

Hyderabad: The Telangana Road Transport Corporation (TGSRTC) has extended concessions for accredited journalists by three more months.

The accredited journalists can collect their passes from visiting the nearby bus pass centers. The TGSRTC has asked the scribes to get their bus passes renewed using the accreditation card and old bus passes.

Also Read TGSRTC announces prices of Metro Green Deluxe bus pass

In 2021, TGSRTC chairman VC Sajjanar announced that journalists with valid pass could now avail concession on booking tickets online through the official website of TGSRTC.