Telangana: TGSRTC to run 1602 spl buses for Bathukamma, Dasara

Hyderabad: Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TGSRTC) managing director VS Sajjanar, on Monday, October 07, held a high-level meeting with the transport officials and police officers to coordinate the preparations for dealing with the increased number of passengers in view of the Bathukkamma and Dasara festivities.

To accommodate the expected higher number of passengers during the vacation season, travelling to their hometowns from the cities, TGSRTC has allotted 6304 special busses.

During the meeting the TSGRTC chief requested complete cooperation from the side of Telangana police to ensure the safety of the passengers.

The transport corporation officials were directed by the TGSRTC chief to promote public transport over travelling in private vehicles. In Hyderabad, 600 special buses are allotted to run between October 9 and 12 and have set up monitoring points for the busy areas.

The TGSRTC is expecting a higher number of passengers during this year’s festival season due to the newly introduced Mahalakshmi Scheme, which offers free bus travel to women.

For the convenience of the IT crowd in Hyderabad who are travelling to their hometowns, special buses would be run to various cities including Vijayawada, Bangalore, etc., via Outer Ring Road. 1602 buses would be run in the festive season from Jubilee Bus Station, 1193 from LB Nagar, 585 buses from Uppal, and 451 from Aramghar to various parts of the state and neighbouring states.

VC Sajjanar also said that special return buses will be run towards Hyderabad on October 13 and 14 in view of the returning crowd after Dasara’s vacation. Citizens can call the TGSRTC hotline 040-69440000, 040-23450033 for any queries regarding the buses and routes and the timings they intend to travel at.