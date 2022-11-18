Telangana: Three members of Maoist militia arrested

Hyderabad: Police detained three Communist Party of India (CPI) Maoist militia members who were allegedly planting landmines and pressure bombs in the Pusuguppa forests of the Cherla Mandal of the district on Friday.

The district police and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) soldiers were conducting combing operations when they apprehended the militia members, according to Superintendent of Police Dr Vineeth G.

Madvi Unga, Kovasi Idma, and Madvi Unga of Usur tahsil in Bijapur district in neighbouring Chhattisgarh state were named as the arrested militia members. For the previous three years, they had been employed as Pujari Kanker Revolutionary People’s Committee (RPC) militiamen.

In order to attack the police in December 2020, the arrested placed over 100 booby traps in the woodlands that border Pusuguppa. This year, pressure mines were planted in the forests near the recently built CRPF camp at Pusuguppa.

Three cows owned by Adivasis died and two were injured as a result of pressure mines. As a result, the indigenous people were afraid to develop their podu lands and take their animals for grazing in the forests. Tribals were swarming police in a state of panic over the Maoists’ reckless violence.

It was commended that the police and CRPF provided medical attention to injured cows and provided compensation for lost cattle. Dr Vineeth promised that the Maoists will face harsh punishment for endangering the cattle and tribal people’s lives.