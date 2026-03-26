Telangana to add 10K beds in govt hospitals at Hyderabad, Warangal

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Thursday, March 26, said the completion of multispecialty hospitals in Warangal and the state capital will add 10,000 beds to the state public health system.

These hospitals will be constructed at Nizam’s Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS), Sanathnagar, Alwal, LB Nagar, and Warangal Telangana Institute of Medical Sciences (TIMS).

Speaking during the Question Hour in the assembly, Reddy also said the health department is developing a website where non-resident Telangana doctors can register to volunteer their services to hospitals in the state during their visit home.

“A new Osmania hospital is being constructed in Goshamahal (in Hyderabad) on 30 acres with a cost of Rs 3,000 crores. Work on Telangana Institutes of Medical Sciences (TIMS) hospitals is being accelerated. So additionally, 10,000 beds will be made available for patients. We are correcting the mistakes made in the past (during the BRS regime),” the CM told the House.

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Taking on the BRS party, Reddy said the previous regime left Aarogyasri scheme dues to the extent of Rs 627 crore, and while bearing the burden, the Congress government doubled the insurance coverage from Rs 5 lakh to Rs 10 lakh.

He also said that between 2014 and December 6, 2023, the average monthly spending under Aarogyasri was Rs 52 crore whereas from December 7, 2023, to March 25, 2026, it increased significantly to Rs 89 crore per month.

He said after the Congress came to power in December 2023, Rs 2,046 crore had been disbursed under the CM Relief Fund, while Rs 2,400 crore had been spent on the Aarogyasri Scheme.

“In total, about Rs 4500 crore has been spent by our government for the healthcare of the poor.”

He highlighted that there were many irregularities in the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund cheque distribution earlier, and cases were registered against the perpetrators.

(With inputs from PTI.)