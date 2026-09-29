Telangana to adopt simplified, risk-based fire NOC system

Hyderabad: The Telangana Fire, Disaster Response, Emergency and Civil Defence Department on Monday, September 28, conducted a workshop on “Simplified Fire NOCs, Risk-Based Industrial Classification and Adoption of New Technologies for Industries.”

The workshop was conducted under the guidance of Telangana Fire Services Department Director General Vikram Singh Mann, with the objective of developing a practical, transparent and risk-based framework for fire safety regulation in industrial establishments, an official release said.

The programme provided a common platform for the Department and industry representatives to deliberate on simplifying Fire NOC procedures while ensuring that essential fire prevention, fire protection and life safety requirements are not compromised, it said.

New technologies for industrial fire safety

A major focus of the workshop was the adoption of new technologies for industrial fire safety.

The participants discussed the use of IoT-based monitoring of firefighting systems, intelligent detection and alarm systems, aspirating smoke detection, thermal monitoring, gas and leak detection, automated suppression systems and other emerging technologies that can provide real-time information on the health and operational status of critical firefighting systems and facilitate timely corrective action, it said.

The discussions focused on the proposed G1/G2/G3 risk-based classification of industries, with emphasis on classification based on process hazards, fire load, hazardous materials, storage, electrical and process risks, occupancy and potential impact.

The participants deliberated on identifying industries and activities that may appropriately fall under G1 low-hazard, G2 medium-hazard and G3 high-hazard categories and on prescribing proportionate regulatory mechanisms for each category, it said.

Also Read TGHRC seeks report on infant deaths during Adilabad RIMS fire

Simplification and standardisation of NOCs discussed

The workshop also examined the simplification and standardisation of Provisional NOC, Occupancy NOC and Renewal procedures for industries requiring Fire NOC.

The deliberations also covered third-party fire safety audits, periodic testing, preventive maintenance, system impairment management, maintenance records, emergency drills and continuous compliance between statutory inspections and renewals, the release said.

The Department stated that the workshop would facilitate meaningful consultation with industrial stakeholders and help evolve a practical and transparent regulatory framework in which the extent of regulatory intervention and fire safety requirements are directly linked to the risk profile of the industry.

The feedback and suggestions received from stakeholders will assist the Department in further examining and refining the proposed provisions relating to simplified Fire NOCs, risk-based industrial classification and technology-enabled fire safety, the release added.