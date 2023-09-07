Telangana to get 100 more Arogya Mahila clinics from Sept 12

Hyderabad: In order to strengthen its Arogya Mahila initiative, the Telangana government on Thursday decided to add 100 more centres across the state, starting September 12.

The scheme, under which the clinics run on a weekly basis for women, was launched by chief minister K Chandrashekhar Rao in March.

State health minister T Harish Rao on Thursday directed officials to start operating the additional centres from September 12.

At present, the Arogya Mahila scheme is being run from 272 centres and from next Tuesday, the number of centres will increase to 372.

The Arogya Mahila clinics function once a week on every Tuesday. As a part of early diagnosis, the state health department is conducting an array of laboratory tests.