Telangana to give Rs 1L to successful UPSC prelims candidates

Hyderabad: As part of its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative, Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) will continue to provide Rs 1 lakh in financial assistance to successful candidates of the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) preliminary examination.

Eligible candidates have been asked to submit their applications online. For detailed guidelines and application procedure, candidates may visit the SCCL website.

SCCL Chairman and Managing Director Dr Buddhaprakash Jyoti urged more youth from Telangana to make effective use of the Rajiv Gandhi Civils Abhaya Hastham scheme.

Also Read 43 Telangana aspirants qualify for UPSC interviews under CSR initiative

The Rajiv Gandhi Civils Abhaya Hastham scheme was launched by Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka in 2024.

As many as 140 candidates were given Rs 1 lakh in assistance in the first year of the scheme’s launch, out of which 20 candidates qualified for the interview/personality test round. Seven were finally selected for civil services.

In 2025, 206 candidates received financial assistance under the scheme, of whom 50 candidates qualified for the interview stage and 20 were finally selected.