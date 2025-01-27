Telangana to revise inter syllabus, chemistry may get 30 pc cut

Hyderabad: The Telangana Board of Intermediate Education (TGBIE) is planning to reduce the intermediate chemistry syllabus by 30% to ease the academic burden on students. The move aims to align the State syllabus with the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) syllabus followed by CBSE schools across India.

Currently, the chemistry syllabus is extensive, and educators have raised concerns that it exceeds what students need for academic growth and preparation for competitive exams like JEE and NEET. Since these exams base their questions on the NCERT syllabus, the TGBIE syllabus appears more demanding.

The board has already identified topics to be removed from the syllabus, and a committee of subject experts will finalize the changes soon. These revisions will take effect starting the 2025-26 academic year.

The zoology syllabus is also under review for the upcoming academic year. The board plans to include a chapter on the COVID-19 pandemic to raise awareness among students about precautions during virus outbreaks.

Meanwhile, other subjects like mathematics, physics, and botany are unlikely to see significant changes. Although the board initially considered introducing artificial intelligence (AI) topics in the Physics syllabus by replacing parts of the electronics chapter, it is now exploring the idea of including AI as part of English language learning, making it common for all students regardless of their stream.

A senior official stated, “We are aligning the syllabus with NCERT, which has recently undergone revisions. This will help students preparing for competitive exams like JEE and NEET. The expert committee will soon finalize the syllabus changes.”