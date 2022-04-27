Telangana to witness heatwave in coming two days: TSDPS

Hyderabad: Telangana may undergo intense heatwave circumstances over the next two days. Temperatures may reach 45 degrees celsius on Thursday.

According to the Telangana State Development Planning Society (TSDPS) in many places, maximum temperatures may exceed 44 degrees celsius.

Temperatures in many parts of the state surpassed 44 degrees celsius on Tuesday. Temperatures in Adilabad, Nizamabad, Jagtial, Peddapalli, Asifabad, and Nirmal districts topped 44°C, while temperatures in Hyderabad stayed below 40°C.

The highest temperature of 44.9 C was recorded at Yelkapalle (Asifabad) during the last 24 hours, and the lowest temperature of 20.2 C was recorded at Vikarabad (Vikarabad). Light to moderate rain/thundershowers are expected in isolated areas over the next three days, according to the forecast.