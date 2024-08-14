Telangana: Toddler kidnapped in Jagtial

Hyderabad: In an incident reported from Jagtiyal district on August 13, Tuesday, a 2-year-old boy was kidnapped by an unidentified man.

The incident occurred in the Metpally village when the victim was going to the grocery store along with his sister. The two children were identified as Amulu and Shiva. The accused followed the children on a bike, he stopped them, gave Rs 20 to Amulu and asked her to buy chocolates. As the girl went into the shop, the accused fled with Shiva.

The incident was caught on a CCTV camera. The boy’s parents, who are daily wage labourers, searched for the child in the locality. As they couldn’t find him, a complaint was filed with the police.

A case has been registered and the investigation is underway.