Telangana: TRANSCO, GENCO employees demand reversal of demotions

Hyderabad: Engineers of the Transmission Corporation of Telangana Limited (TRANSCO) and Telangana State Power Generation Corporation Limited (TSGENCO) have written to the Chairman of both the organisations demanding a reversion to the earlier decision by which the engineers were denied promotion.

Voicing their complaints in a letter, the engineers stated that promotions were offered since 2015.

However, in order to accommodate employees from Andhra Pradesh, TSTRANSCO and TSGENCO employees were denied promotions. Drawing a comparison they said that the TSSPDCL and TSNPDCL had however managed to accommodate native Telangana engineers.

“Though the engineers wrote to ministers, management and also received assurances from them, no positive move is initiated even after three months have lapsed,” read the letter.

In November 2022, the Telangana power sector management reversed employees by demotion them from higher cadre rank to a lower cadre rank. Since then the engineers have been demanding a reversal of the decision to demote them.