Telangana Transport dept hikes service charges after eight years

Hyderabad: After nearly eight years, the Telangana Transport department has revised its service charges for various transactions, compelling motorists to pay more for departmental services.

The new rates, which for some services represent a fourfold increase, came into effect on Monday, July 28, following recommendations approved by the transport commissioner.

Impact on motorists and key revisions

The most notable changes involve how service charges are calculated for vehicle purchases. Previously, a fixed service charge of Rs 200 was applied to all two-wheelers. This has now been replaced with a 0.5 percent service charge based on the vehicle’s value. This means a bike worth Rs 1 lakh will now incur a Rs 500 charge, while a more expensive Rs 10 lakh bike will demand a Rs 5,000 service fee.

Similarly, cars, which previously had a fixed service charge of Rs 400, will now be subject to a 0.1 percent service charge on their value, meaning higher-priced cars will naturally attract higher fees.

Learner’s Licenses and Driving Tests to be costlier

Other services have also seen substantial increases. The fee for a vehicle fitness test has risen from Rs 700 to Rs 800. Both Learner’s Licenses and Driving Tests will now include an additional service charge of Rs 100 each.

One of the steepest hikes is for the removal of hypothecation from an RC card after a vehicle loan is fully repaid, which has soared from Rs 650 to Rs 1,900.

While these changes will impact a wide range of transactions, the department has clarified that the revision does not apply to permits, vehicle fitness assessments, taxes on vehicles from other States, permit cancellations, life tax, or quarterly tax.