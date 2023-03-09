Telangana tribal man marries 2 women in one ceremony

Hyderabad: In an unusual wedding ceremony, a tribal man in Telangana tied the knot with two women with whom he had been maintaining a live-in relationship for the last three years.

The ceremony took place on Wednesday night in a village in Bhadradri Kothagudem district and was attended by a large number of tribals.

What is more interesting is that both women have a child each from the same man.

The wedding was to take place on Thursday morning but as word had spread about the marriage creating panic among three families, the wedding was advanced to prevent any trouble.

M. Sattibabu of Yerraboru village was in love with Swapna and Sunita of two different villages. Sunita gave birth to a male child and Swapna gave birth to a girl.

The families of two women had also fought over the wedding.

However, Sattibabu had convinced them that he would marry both of them.

He had also printed wedding invitations carrying the names of both brides.

The same had gone viral and some media persons had reached the village. This had created fear among the three families that the wedding may be stopped by officials.

They decided to perform the wedding a few hours ahead of schedule.

In some tribal communities, a person marrying two women at same time is acceptable.

In 2021, a tribal man in Adilabad district of Telangana had married two daughters of his aunts.

Arjun, who fell in love with two women named Usharani and Surekha, and was dating them for the past four years, married them under a single mandap.