Telangana: ‘TRS-BJP working in tandem’, alleges Revanth Reddy

Hyderabad: Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president Revanth Reddy on Sunday took a dig at chief minister K Chandrashekhar Rao (KCR) for his speech at Munugode.

“The Kalavkuntla family is destroying Telangana in every way, The Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) and Bhartiya Janata Party are working in coordination. KCR you are only doing lip service and no work.”

“The universities in Telangana are in a pathetic shape,” he alleged.

“If you speak like a chief minister it would be great. Don’t insult Sonia Gandhi through your statements.”

The TPCC chief urged the people of Munugode to vote for Congress, which will work for the betterment of the district. “Do we need such a pathetic chief minister?” asked Reddy.

“KCR is urging people not to vote for Congress but for the BJP,” the TPCC chief alleged. Reddy further criticised KCR for not highlighting the issues related to Munugode, during the speech.

“I request Union home minister to sanction projects in Munugode and other districts of Telangana,” said Reddy. “The Kaleshwaram project was sanctioned by the BJP, and now they are only taking protection money from KCR,” he alleged.

“There is a need for welfare government, however, the TRS government has only reduced the pensions,” Reddy remarked. He further criticised government schemes such as Dalit Bandhu and Rythu Bandhu, saying that the money has not reached a large number of people.

“KCR is similar to the communists and hence we need to be wary of him,” he alleged. The Congress leader then criticized the BJP for cracking down on the opposition through the Enforcement Directorate and the CBI. “Why haven’t the ED and CBI come after KCR?” he questioned.

The TPCC chief took a dig at the chief minister and said, “Why does KCR have to appeal to the people for votes, while he is in power? It is understandable if Congress and the BJP seek votes.” Reddy further alleged that KCR indirectly urged people to vote for BJP, in order to keep Congress at bay.