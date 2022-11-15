Telangana: TRS holds its first general body meeting after converting to BRS

Hyderabad: The Telangana Rashtra Samithi (now Bharat Rashtra Samithi) is all set to hold a crucial joint meeting with TRS Legislative Party (MLAs and MLCs), Parliamentary Party (MPs), and TRS state Executive at Telangana Bhavan on Tuesday.

TRS holding its second general body meeting after transforming into BRS national party post-Munugode Bypoll and is ready to grapple against Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) after the noted MLA poaching case in the meet.

Party president and chief minister K Chandrashekhar Rao will chair the meeting and analyse the party’s performance in the recent Munugode bypoll where TRS won the by-election with its candidate K Prabhakar Reddy defeating BJP’s Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy by a margin of over 10,000 votes.



The party was expecting a majority of over 20,000 votes and the meeting may discuss the reasons for shortcomings and how to overcome them in the future.



The TRS members will likely discuss an action plan against BJP over its false promises and attempts to topple elected governments in States.



KCR may instruct the party functionaries on the action plan for expanding the TRS (BRS) to neighboring states, apart from reinforcing the party in the state at the grassroots level.

The meeting shall bear the significance of recent developments in the state, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Telangana.



TRS state general secretary said: “The meeting is likely to focus on preparing the party leaders for all the possible tactics of the BJP, including the use of Central agencies against them. It will also instill confidence among the party leaders and cadre in the wake of increasing attempts by the BJP to topple the government.”

Since this is the first meeting after the arrest of three alleged agents of BJP while trying to buy four MLAs of TRS, the party leaders are likely to be handed over the details pertaining to the scandal, including the evidence shared by the complainant and TRS MLA Pilot Rohith Reddy.



The elected representatives and other leaders are likely to be asked to share the evidence against the accused with people of their respective constituencies and counter the BJP’s false propaganda at every possible juncture.

Subsequently, the chief minister will likely discuss plans for his tours to various districts in the upcoming weeks, to inaugurate integrated district collectorate complexes and also the TRS (BRS) district offices.

KCR may further explain to the party leaders the agenda and the strategy of BRS and give them guidelines on how the party should function at different levels with the new name.

The TRS chief is likely to discuss holding a rally in Delhi or Uttar Pradesh to formally announce the launch of the BRS in December.