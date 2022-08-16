Telangana: TRS opposes BJP MP D Arvind’s dharna for farmers

The minister further alleged, that the protest is bieng planned to distract the farmers.

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 16th August 2022 3:26 pm IST
Telangana Rashtra Samithi (File)

Hyderabad: Telangana roads, buildings and legislative affairs minister V Prashanth Reddy on Monday criticised Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Arvind Dharmapuri for reportedly planning a farmers’ protest in Balkonda constituency.

In a statement regarding the protest, Reddy said, “Dharmapuri Arvind was the one who promised to get the turmeric board sanctioned within five days of his getting elected as MP in 2019. However, the farmers had no marketing support such as board for turmeric and support price for red jowar.”

Also Read
Hyderabad: On I-Day, MS Academy vows to provide free coaching

The minister further alleged that the protest is being planned to distract the farmers. It is to be noted that Arvind sought to know why the Centre’s Fasal Bima Yojana was not implemented in Telangana.

MS Education Academy

Reddy further highlighted the success of the Rythu Bandhu scheme, stating that the Telangana government was taking care of its farmers.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Telangana updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button