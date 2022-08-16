Telangana: TRS opposes BJP MP D Arvind’s dharna for farmers

Hyderabad: Telangana roads, buildings and legislative affairs minister V Prashanth Reddy on Monday criticised Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Arvind Dharmapuri for reportedly planning a farmers’ protest in Balkonda constituency.

In a statement regarding the protest, Reddy said, “Dharmapuri Arvind was the one who promised to get the turmeric board sanctioned within five days of his getting elected as MP in 2019. However, the farmers had no marketing support such as board for turmeric and support price for red jowar.”

The minister further alleged that the protest is being planned to distract the farmers. It is to be noted that Arvind sought to know why the Centre’s Fasal Bima Yojana was not implemented in Telangana.

Reddy further highlighted the success of the Rythu Bandhu scheme, stating that the Telangana government was taking care of its farmers.