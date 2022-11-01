Telangana: TRS seeks disqualification of BJP in Munugode over ‘attack’

Hyderabad: The Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) on Tuesday demanded action against the BJP from the Election Commission of India (ECI) over clashes that erupted between both sides in the final stages of campaigning for the November 3 Munugode bypoll. The ruling party alleged that its workers and other villagers were attacked at the behest of ex-TRS minister and now BJP MLA Eatala Rajender

TRS MLC Palla Rajeshwar Reddy wrote a letter to the Nalgonda superintendent of police, ECI and the Returning Officer, claiming that the BJP obstructed the road at Palivela village when TRS workers and residents of Ipparty, Palivela and Kothularam villages were going to attend the road show of TRS working president KT Rama Rao on Tuesday afternoon.

He claimed that Eatala Rajender and wife Jamuna along with other BJP leaders were also present there, and that Rajender allegedly began “hurling abuses”. Rajeshwar Reddy in his complaint to the ECI claimed that himself and other TRS leaders were seriously hurt when BJP “goons” (workers) threw stones and also attacked them with sticks.

However, BJP alleged that TRS workers attacked its party cadre and Huzurabad MLA Eatala Rajender. BJP’s state president Bandi Sanjay Kumar condemned the alleged attack and said that the TRS did this because it was ‘unable to bear the massive response’ that the BJP is getting in Munugode.

“Strongly condemn the attack on Shri @Eatala_Rajender garu & @BJP4Telangana karyakartas by TRS goons in Munugode. Unable to bear the massive response from people of constituency, TRS rowdies are restoring to violent attacks against BJP,” Bandi said.

BJP state senior leader Gudur Narayana Reddy strongly condemned the attack on party MLA Eatala Rajender in Palivela village of Munugodu Mandal of Yadadri district and stated that it was a heinous act.

In a media statement, he said that the TRS workers have attacked the convoy of Rajendar in Palivela village in which several workers of BJP have sustained grievous injuries. He further said that the attack was a failure of the police.