Telangana: TRS women’s wing files complaint against D Arvind

Hyderabad: The women’s wing of the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) on Saturday filed a complaint against Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Dharamapuri Arvind.

The complaint was filed with the Telangana women’s commission after Arvind’s alleged derogatory remarks against the TRS MLC K Kavitha. They also lodged a complaint with the Banjara Hills police.

The TRS delegation led by M. Susheela Reddy and comprising Leela, Suvarna Reddy, Geetha Goud, Umavathi, Prabha Reddy, Sujatha Goud, Preethi Reddy, and Padma went to the Women’s Commission office on Saturday and lodged the written complaint with chairperson V. Sunitha Laxma Reddy.

They urged the women’s commission to act against the Nizamabad MP for violating the orders issued by a City Civil Court in the past. The women’s wing threatened to agitate if Arvind continues to speak against Kavitha.

Workers of the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) on Friday attacked the residence of Nizamabad BJP MP Dharmapuri Arvind in Banjara Hills over his remarks on MLC Kavitha Kalavkuntla.

The BJP MP is currently in Nizamabad during the time of the attack. One of the security personnel sustained a minor injury.