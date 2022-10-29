Telangana: TSICET provisional allotment list for MCA, MBA admissions released

Hyderabad: Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) on Friday released the provisional allotment list for the final phase of the Telangana State Integrated Common Entrance Test (TSICET) 2022 for admission to MBA and MCA courses. Candidates can check the allotment list via their log-in ids on the official website.

The aspirants are hereby directed to pay the tuition fee, and self-report through the website from October 28 to 30. The candidates will have to report to the allotted college from October 29 to 31.

How to check the provisional allotment list

Go to the official website.

Click on the candidate login tab on the homepage

Enter your credentials such as login id no, TSICET hall ticket number, password, and date of birth

Check the provisional allotment list.

The spot admissions for MCA and MBA private unaided colleges will also start from Friday. The notification for the same will be uploaded on the website.

Eligibility:

The candidates seeking admission in MBA courses must possess a Bachelor’s degree from a recognised university with a minimum of three years except for oriental languages. For MCA, the candidates should have passed BCA, BSc, BCom, or BA with mathematics either in class 12 or graduation.