Telangana: TSRTC staff granted 4.8% Dearness Allowance

The present DA will be paid to the staff along with the salary for the month of October.

Posted by Masrath Fatima  |   Published: 5th October 2023 11:38 am IST
Hyderabad: Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) has decided to grant the 4.8 percent Dearness Allowance (DA), to the staff, pending since July 2023.

Managing Director VC Sajjanar on Wednesday announced that all the nine pending DAs until now have been sanctioned.

“The present DA will be paid to the staff along with the salary for the month of October,” said Sajjanar.

So far, the TSRTC has sanctioned nine DAs in instalments from 2019. With the latest DA being authorised, all the pending DAs were paid to the employees.

