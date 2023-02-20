Telangana: TSRTC to launch 16 AC sleeper buses in March

Hyderabad: Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) is set to launch 16 AC sleeper buses in March.

TSRTC Managing Director and IPS officer, V C Sajjanar reviewed a prototype of the AC sleeper buses to be launched at the Hyderabad Bus Bhavan on Monday.

He reviewed the amenities that will be provided to the passengers and gave orders to the officials to make sure that the buses are launched as soon as possible.

TSRTC offers long-distance bus services through Super Luxury, Non AC sleeper, Seater-cum-sleeper buses and is launching AC sleeper buses for the first time in Telangana. The AC sleeper bus services will be offered on Bengaluru, Hubli, Visakhapatnam, Tirupathi, and Chennai routes.

The 12 meters long AC sleeper bus has a capacity of accommodating 30 passengers, 15 on the lower level and another 15 on the upper level.

To ensure the safety of the passengers, a vehicle tracking system and panic button functions that are directly connected to the TSRTC control room are provided. The bus will be equipped with a parking optics camera and a fire detection suppression system to detect any fire-related incidents, said a press release on Monday.

Wi-Fi facility will also be available to the passengers on the AC sleeper buses with two CCTV cameras installed in every bus.

Keeping in tradition with other sleeper buses, the new AC sleeper buses have been named ‘Lahari’ by TSRTC.