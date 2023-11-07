Telangana: TSRTC to run special buses for Ayyappa devotees

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) is planning to operate special buses exclusively for Sabarimala Ayyappa devotees at discount fares.

Additionally, the corporation has rented buses on a contract basis for Sabarimala pilgrims without the collection of any security deposits.

TSRTC had earlier coordinated with the Kerala government authorities to arrange a hassle-free pilgrimage for all the devotees through spot booking at Pamba.

Furthermore, a Guruswamy along with two cooks will get to travel for free as per TSRTC’s decision. However, they will not be provided seats.

The services come with three offers that comprise a Super Luxury bus with a 36-seater capacity, a Deluxe bus with a 40-seater capacity and Express buses with a 50-seater capacity.

The tariff per kilometre ranges between Rs 65 and Rs 69. A fee of Rs 300 will be levied for waiting charges per hour.

Contact Koti Bus Station – 9959226160 and Rathifile Bus Station – 9959226154 or 04023450033 or 040-69440000 for more details or login to the website.

