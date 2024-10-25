Telangana: Two held for duping man of Rs 85,000 in Mancherial

Hyderabad: Two persons including a woman were arrested on Thursday, October 21, for honey trapping a man from Mancherial and extorting money from him on the pretext of medical emergencies.

The accused were identified Boddireddy Mounika, a resident of Guntur of Andhra Pradesh and hailing from Veenavanka in Karimnagar district, and her friend Shanigarapu Madhukar, who is a native of from Veenavanka.

According to Mancherial police Mounika confessed to extorting money from the victim via honey trapping. The victim belongs to Yapal in Mandamarri, the accused extorted the money in a phased manner under the pretext of medical emergencies.

Mounika admitted to befriending the victim, when he contacted her after receiving a call from an unknown phone number in March. Madhukar revealed that he threatened to lodge a complaint with police for speaking to the woman.