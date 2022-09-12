Telangana: Two held for robbery in Balapur

Two persons who were allegedly involved in a robbery at Balapur were arrested by the Rachakonda police on Monday. The police recovered four mobile phones, one motorcycle and net cash of Rs 67,000 from their possession.

The arrested persons have been identified as Dhevarapogu Srinu, 22 years, and Bolli Karthik,19 years.

A woman Mekala Laxmamma (45) a housewife in Mallapur village, Balapur Police Station limits stated that on 22 August at 1 p.m she deposited some amount at Telangana Grameena Bank.

Later the complainant kept her three tulas gold chain (nuptial thread) on collateral and took a loan amount of Rs 69,000 and kept the amount in her pink coloured handbag and went to Anand Nagar, Mallapur along with her friend Shailaja, on her friend’s husband bike.

“When they reached Anandh Nagar they dropped her near a friend’s house and went away. Then she proceeded towards her house by walk, when, two unknown persons came on a motorcycle, wherein the pillion rider wearing a blue colour college bag, robbed the handbag which contained the amount of Rs 69,000, an Oppo Cell phone, original Aadhar, bank passbook and bank receipts and fled away from there,” the Commissioner said.

Based on the complaint, a case was booked and 2 persons were identified and arrested by the police.