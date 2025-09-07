Telangana: Two RTC buses stranded in Warangal after heavy rains

Hyderabad: Two RTC buses got stuck under a bridge, leaving passengers stranded for hours after floodwater accumulated on Sunday, September 7, in Telangana’s Warangal district.

On information, the Inthezargunj police sprang into action and rescued about 20 passengers from the buses.

However, the bridge remained waterlogged and continues to disrupt traffic. Police are on the ground escorting commuters and removing stranded vehicles.

On Sunday, Warangal’s Paidipally area received the highest rainfall at 70.5 mm, followed by Damera in Hanumakonda district at 64.5 mm and Urus, again in Warangal, with 56.3 mm of rainfall.

Yellow alert in Hyderabad

Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) Hyderabad has forecasted rains or thundershowers in the city, accompanied by gusty winds, on Tuesday (September 9) and Wednesday (September 10).

The city is expected to have partly cloudy sky on Monday (September 8).

For other districts, including Adilabad, Kumaram Bheem, Nirmal, Mancherial, Nizamabad, Jagtial, Kamareddy, Rajanna Sircilla, Sangareddy, Medak, Vikarabad, Malkajgiri, and Rangareddy, heavy rains or thundershowers are predicted on Tuesday and Wednesday.