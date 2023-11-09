Telangana: Union Minister Naik campaigns for BJP candidate from Yakuthpura

Hyderabad: Union Minister Shripad Y Naik on Wednesday said that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) at the Centre has done development for the past nine years and has paid attention to every state.

The Union Minister was addressing an election rally at the Yakuthpura Assembly constituency in Telangana along with BJP candidate Veerender Yadav.

“We don’t need to tell you what the BJP is. The BJP has done development for the past 9-10 years and paid attention to every state. We worked with the intention that whether our party is there or not, the people should be happy,” Naik said.

During his address, he also urged the public to vote for Yadav, fielded from Yakuthpura, a seat currently represented by AIMIM MLA Syed Ahmed Pasha Quadri.

Telangana will go to assembly elections on November 30 and counting of votes, along with those of four other poll-bound states, has been scheduled for December 3.

In the previous Assembly election in the state in 2018, the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), previously known as Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS), won 88 of the 119 seats, hogging 47.4 per cent of the total vote share. The Congress came in a distant second with just 19 seats.