Telangana: Villagers block road in Medak in protest against lack of water

Villagers from the Medak district blocked the Medak-Chegunta road on Sunday, July 14, over the unavailability of drinking water in the village.

According to media reports, the villagers of Gavalapally in Chinna Shankarampet mandal, including elderly women, blocked the road with buckets and plastic pots in the early hours of Sunday. The villagers alleged that government authorities and elected representatives were not acting on their complaints.

Authorities, including the panchayat secretary, turned a blind eye to the condition of the village, which had not been getting drinking water for the last two weeks. Water supply to the village under the Mission Bhagiratha scheme has been disrupted for the past two weeks. The enraged villagers decided to block the road.

The police officials reportedly convinced the villagers to call off their agitation and assured them to take their issue to the notice of the district authorities to get it solved.

The Mission Bhagiratha scheme, which aimed to provide safe drinking water to 2.32 crore people in 20 lakh households in urban and 60 lakhs in rural areas of Telangana, was a flagship project of the previous Bharatha Rashtra Samithi (BRS) government led by KCR.