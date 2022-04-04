Telangana Waqf Board to send marriage certificates to homes

Hyderabad: In order to stop irregularities and bring transparency to Waqf Board’s Quzaat section, the chief executive officer announced changes from April 4. Applications for marriage certificates will be made online and the marriage certificate will be sent through the courier to the applicants’ home addresses.

The new systems will be implemented from Monday. The Waqf Board has made a tie-up with DTDC courier service. The marriage certificate will be delivered within 24 hours in and around Hyderabad city and within 48 hours across Telangana. But in no case, the certificates will be issued from the counter.

The applications can be submitted online. An OTP shall be issued for making fee payments. The fee for the marriage certificate will be Rs 500 including the courier charges.