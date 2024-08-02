Telangana: Warangal SI caught for accepting Rs 40K bribe for bail

The accused SI demanded and accepted the sum of 40,000 as part of the payment to grant station bail to three individuals in a criminal case under the Excise Act.

Published: 2nd August 2024
Warangal: The Telangana Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB), on Friday, August 2, arrested a sub-inspector of police at the Parvathagiri police station, Warangal, while taking a bribe of Rs 40,000 for station bail. 

The accused SI demanded and accepted the sum of Rs 40,000 as part of the payment to grant bail to three individuals in a criminal case under the Excise Act.

It was found that he was taking the bribe with the help of another officer, Pasunoori Sadanandam, a police vehicle driver at the station. 

The ACB recovered the bribe amount from the driver and his clothes yielded positive results in the anti-corruption chemical test.

The Telangana ACB encourages the people to report corruption instances to ensure government officers’ accountability. One can call the toll-free number 1064 or WhatsApp (+91) 9440446106 to lodge their complaint with the ACB.

