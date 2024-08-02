Telangana: Warangal SI caught for accepting Rs 40K bribe for bail

Warangal: The Telangana Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB), on Friday, August 2, arrested a sub-inspector of police at the Parvathagiri police station, Warangal, while taking a bribe of Rs 40,000 for station bail.

The accused SI demanded and accepted the sum of Rs 40,000 as part of the payment to grant bail to three individuals in a criminal case under the Excise Act.

It was found that he was taking the bribe with the help of another officer, Pasunoori Sadanandam, a police vehicle driver at the station.

The ACB recovered the bribe amount from the driver and his clothes yielded positive results in the anti-corruption chemical test.

The Telangana ACB encourages the people to report corruption instances to ensure government officers’ accountability. One can call the toll-free number 1064 or WhatsApp (+91) 9440446106 to lodge their complaint with the ACB.