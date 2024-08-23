Telangana: Woman gives birth on chair in Nalgonda govt hospital

She was earlier denied medical care at Devarakonda Government Hospital

23rd August 2024
Nalgonda Government Hospital

Hyderabad: In a gross medical negligence case, a woman gave birth while sitting on a chair at Nalgonda government hospital on Friday, August 23, as hospital staff failed to provide her with a bed during labor.

Ashwini, a resident of Neradugommu village, went into labor the previous night. She had initially approached the Devarkonda government hospital but due to the non availability of duty doctors, her family sought medical care from Nalagonda government hospital.

However, upon reaching the hospital, Ashwini was made to sit on a chair rather than provided with a bed.

As her labor pains increased with no doctors in sight, Ashwini ended up giving birth while sitting. Following the birth, her family protested against the medical negligence.

