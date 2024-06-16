Telangana: Woman held under POCSO Act for eloping with minor

Hyderabad: Siddipet police arrested a 27-year-old woman for eloping with a minor boy to marry him.

The accused has been identified as Radha, who lives with her husband and two children in Hanuman Nagar. According to the reports, the 16-year-old boy’s family filed a missing person complaint in January and raised suspicions against the woman who is also their tenant.

Upon further investigation, it was revealed that they were living in Chennai together. Knowing that the police were looking for them, she returned to Siddipet. when police were notified about their return, they inquired with the boy and he admitted that he was living with the accused in Chennai in a rented apartment.

Also Read Hyderabad police freeze Rs 4 crore to prevent cyber theft

Earlier this month, the accused allegedly coerced the boy to steal cash so they could elope. The boy stole 30 tolas of silver, three tolas of gold and Rs 40,000 cash before they went to live in Chennai.

Police have registered a case under charges of rape and violations of POCSO Act.