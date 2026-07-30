Telangana woman swept away in floodwater after taking pension

The woman was identified as Marsakola Parubai, a social security pension beneficiary.

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Hyderabad: A 45-year-old tribal woman was swept away in floodwaters in Telangana’s Nirmal district on Wednesday, July 29, while returning home after collecting her pension from a neighbouring village, the police said.

The deceased was identified as Marsakola Parubai, a social security pension beneficiary and a native of Chamanapalli village in Khanapur mandal.

Police told Siasat.com that the incident occurred around 1.30 pm as Parubai was swept away in the floodwaters. Some residents tried to rescue her, but their efforts proved futile. On being alerted, the Khanapur Police launched a search operation and retrieved her body a short while later.

Subhan Bakery

A case of suspicious death has been registered under Section 194 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) based on a complaint by the woman’s family members, the police said. 

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