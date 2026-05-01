Telangana woman turns to black magic over daughter’s relationship

Hyderabad: A woman in Telangana’s Vikarabad turned to black magic to keep her daughter away from her boyfriend on Thursday, April 30, with the police noting the incident after some residents helped her approach cops.

The incident occurred in Tandur mandal, where the woman, Sayamma, took her daughter to a man identified as Gundappa to perform the black magic. A video shared on social media showed the girl sitting in a secluded place with Gondappa, along with the tools used for black magic.

Upon noticing the girl, some residents approached her and asked why she was at the place with Gondappa. The residents asked the girl her age, to which she responded, “I am 20 years old, my mother sent me here because there is some issue in my relationship.”

A woman in Telangana's Vikaraba turned to black magic to keep her daughter away from her lover on Thursday, April 30.



The incident occurred in Tandur mandal, where the woman, Sayamma, took her daughter to a man identified as Gundappa to perform the black magic. A video shared on… pic.twitter.com/KhkGSKNvQd — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) May 1, 2026

The residents alleged that Gondappa has a habit of misleading young girls and confronted him. They also asked the girl to come with them to the police station, to which Gondappa resisted.

No action yet

Speaking to Siasat.com, Tandur Circle Inspector (CI) said, “The incident occurred at 3:30 am on Thursday. The girl’s mother took her to Gondappa so that her daughter could get out of her relationship.”

He said that Gondapa is known as Gundu Devudu among the residents. He is infamous for practising black magic. The CI said that the residents have filed a complaint against Sayamma and Gondappa and a case will be registered after legal consultation, adding that more details will be revealed later.

The police are yet to take action against Gondappa and Sayamma.