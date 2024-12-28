Telangana: Woman waiting at bus stop raped in Nirmal

Hyderabad: A woman was allegedly raped by unidentified persons in Nirmal district of Telangana on Saturday, December 28. The incident occurred while the victim was waiting at a bus stop.

According to police, the victim travelled to Nirmal from Nizamabad district and was waiting for an auto at the bus stop.

She was approached by a few men who all of a sudden dragged her to a vacant area behind the bus stop and proceeded to commit the offence.

The victim was shifted to a nearby hospital where she is currently undergoing treatment.

Based on a complaint by the victim’s family, the Nirmal town police registered a case and began investigations.

Nirmal deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Gangareddy said that the victim’s statement will be recorded once she gains consciousness. This will help determine whether multiple people were involved in the rape.