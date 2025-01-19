Telangana workers jailed in Malaysia; families seek MLA’s help

They travelled to Malaysia on visiting visas for job opportunities.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Parameswaran Valeri  |   Updated: 19th January 2025 9:42 pm IST
Telangana workers jailed in Malaysia; families seek MLA's help
Telangana workers jailed in Malaysia; families seek MLA's help

Hyderabad: Bereaved families of Telangana workers imprisoned in Malaysia on Sunday, January 19, sought help from Khanapur MLA Vedma Bojja Patel to make efforts to repatriate them.

In October 2024, villagers of Lingapur in Kadam Mandal identified as Rachakonda Naresh, Talari Bhaskar, Gunda Bhoomaraju, Gurijala Rajeshwar, and Gurijala Shankar travelled to Malaysia on visiting visas for job opportunities. However, in December they were arrested by the Malaysian police during a raid and were sent to jail.

The family members were accompanied by Pravasi Mitra Labor Union president Swadesh Parikipandla and Khanapur mandal president Donikena Dayanand. They met the Khanapur MLA and expressed their grievances.

Hyderabad Institute of Excellence“ width=

Responding to the pleas, MLA Vedma Bhojju Patel contacted and informed NRI wing chairman and ambassador BM Vinod Kumar regarding the issue. The MLA assured the families that he would coordinate with the Malaysian embassy to resolve the matter and secure the release of the villagers at the earliest.

Distressed family members, including Gurijala Padma, Gurijala Rama, Bhaskar, and Bhoomaraju, have pleaded with the Telangana government to intervene and provide legal assistance to bring their loved ones back to India. Village elders Akula Lachanna and Nimmu Ganesh were also present during the appeal.

Unwell Telangana worker’s family seeks urgent help

A 28-year-old worker from Telangana, Laudya Dinesh, is in critical condition at a hospital in Bahrain after being exposed to toxic gases at an oil and gas refinery. His family is urgently seeking government assistance to bring him back to India for further treatment.

Also Read
Telangana worker’s health worsens in Bahrain, family seeks urgent help

Dinesh, a resident of Pulgam Pandri village in Nirmal district left for Bahrain in 2022 in search of better job opportunities. He obtained a two-year visa through a Mumbai recruitment agency and began working as a labourer at Cyprus Cyberco Tabit J.V. W.L.L.

However, his plans to return home in December 2024 were derailed when he fell seriously ill due to toxic gas exposure. Despite receiving treatment at Salamiyah Hospital, his condition remains critical.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Parameswaran Valeri  |   Updated: 19th January 2025 9:42 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Telangana updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button