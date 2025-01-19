Telangana workers jailed in Malaysia; families seek MLA’s help

Hyderabad: Bereaved families of Telangana workers imprisoned in Malaysia on Sunday, January 19, sought help from Khanapur MLA Vedma Bojja Patel to make efforts to repatriate them.

In October 2024, villagers of Lingapur in Kadam Mandal identified as Rachakonda Naresh, Talari Bhaskar, Gunda Bhoomaraju, Gurijala Rajeshwar, and Gurijala Shankar travelled to Malaysia on visiting visas for job opportunities. However, in December they were arrested by the Malaysian police during a raid and were sent to jail.

The family members were accompanied by Pravasi Mitra Labor Union president Swadesh Parikipandla and Khanapur mandal president Donikena Dayanand. They met the Khanapur MLA and expressed their grievances.

Responding to the pleas, MLA Vedma Bhojju Patel contacted and informed NRI wing chairman and ambassador BM Vinod Kumar regarding the issue. The MLA assured the families that he would coordinate with the Malaysian embassy to resolve the matter and secure the release of the villagers at the earliest.

Distressed family members, including Gurijala Padma, Gurijala Rama, Bhaskar, and Bhoomaraju, have pleaded with the Telangana government to intervene and provide legal assistance to bring their loved ones back to India. Village elders Akula Lachanna and Nimmu Ganesh were also present during the appeal.

Unwell Telangana worker’s family seeks urgent help

A 28-year-old worker from Telangana, Laudya Dinesh, is in critical condition at a hospital in Bahrain after being exposed to toxic gases at an oil and gas refinery. His family is urgently seeking government assistance to bring him back to India for further treatment.

Dinesh, a resident of Pulgam Pandri village in Nirmal district left for Bahrain in 2022 in search of better job opportunities. He obtained a two-year visa through a Mumbai recruitment agency and began working as a labourer at Cyprus Cyberco Tabit J.V. W.L.L.

However, his plans to return home in December 2024 were derailed when he fell seriously ill due to toxic gas exposure. Despite receiving treatment at Salamiyah Hospital, his condition remains critical.