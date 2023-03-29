Telangana Youth Congress holds ‘torch’ march against Rahul’s disqualification

Hyderabad: Telangana Youth Congress members carried out a ‘torch march’ in the city against the disqualification of Rahul Gandhi from Lok Sabha.

Youth Congress president Motha Rohit who organised the ‘Save Democracy Mashaal Rally’ in Amberpet said, “BJP-led government is killing Democracy by suppressing the voice of Rahul Gandhi who is fighting Against the Modi-Adani nexus, who are looting our country.”

They walked with banners shouting slogans, “Modi- Adani bhai bhai”, “Nahi chalegi tanashahi”.

However, they were later detained by police.

Congress party supporters organised various protests in several states including Himachal Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh.

Telangana Congress leaders staged a satyagraha at the party office in Hyderabad on Sunday to protest against the disqualification.

Manikrao Thakare, in charge of the Congress party for Telangana, led the protest at Gandhi Bhavan, the state headquarters of the party.

Congress party’s central leader Tariq Anwar, Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) President A. Revanth Reddy, MP Uttam Kumar Reddy and other leaders participated in the protest.

Revanth Reddy alleged that Rahul Gandhi’s disqualification is a conspiracy by the Narendra Modi government. “The government was unable to politically face Rahul Gandhiji and hence disqualified him,” he said.

“Today BJP might disqualify him but tomorrow he will be the Prime Minister,” said Revanth Reddy.

The former TPCC president said though the Surat court gave a month to Rahul Gandhi to challenge the sentence in a higher court, the Modi government acted in haste to disqualify him within 24 hours.

The Congress leader said since Rahul Gandhi had been raising his voice in the Parliament to expose the Modi-Adani nexus, the government got him disqualified to gag his voice.

MP Komatireddy Venkat Reddy said if necessary, all Congress MPs should resign to show solidarity with Rahul Gandhi.

Former state ministers K. Jana Reddy, Ponnala Lakshmaiah, Mohammed Ali Shabbir, former Union minister Renuka Chowdary, former MP V. Hanumantha Rao and others participated in the protest.