Telangana’s State Wildlife Board approves ‘Tiger Cell’ to monitor big cats

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Wildlife Board has announced the establishment of a ‘Tiger Cell’ at Aranya Bhavan in Hyderabad.

This new cell is specifically designed to monitor the movements of tigers and leopards across the state’s forest regions.

The decision was a key outcome of the 9th meeting of the Telangana Wildlife Protection Board, which took place on Monday, August 4, at the Secretariat.

The meeting, chaired by Forest minister Konda Surekha, also saw the participation of Panchayat Raj minister Seethakka and several MLAs, including Payam Venkateswarlu, Koram Kanakaiah, Murali Naik, Ramdas Naik, and Vedma Bojju.

During the meeting, minister Surekha reiterated the government’s commitment to forest conservation and pledged to enforce forest laws without any leniency for violations.

Minister stresses Adivasi rights

She also highlighted the government’s unwavering support for the rights of the Adivasi community. The board’s discussions covered a range of topics, including several proposals for projects in forest areas.

The National Wildlife Board had previously approved one of six proposed road projects, while rejecting five others. Similarly, a proposal for an 11 KV substation and an access road in Mulugu was denied due to concerns about its environmental impact, while the Peddagattu Lift Irrigation Project in Nalgonda received approval.

Study on vehicular traffic within Kawal Tiger Reserve

Furthermore, the board decided to conduct a study on the significant impact of heavy vehicle traffic within the Kawal Tiger Reserve. This study will focus on key issues such as wildlife fatalities, noise pollution, and air pollution, with the aim of implementing corrective measures.

The board also resolved to review 18 rural road projects under the PMGSY and four under the Roads and Buildings department.

Additionally, it was recommended that the revenue generated from forest checkposts should be allocated specifically for the welfare and conservation of the state’s forests.