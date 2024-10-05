Telangana on high alert following Yati Narsinganand remarks on Prophet

Hyderabad: The Telangana police have tightened security across the state following the alleged ‘blasphemous remarks’ of Swami Yati Narsinganand about Prophet Mohammed during a public meeting.

A small protest broke out in Hyderabad after the videos were shared on social media by some people who the police suspect want to fan out communal trouble.

The protest in the city remained peaceful with a group of people heading to the nearest police stations and lodging complaints against Swami Yati Narsinganand.

The senior police officers anticipated more protests on Saturday evening and Sunday. All superintendents of police (SPs) and commissioners of police (CP) have been asked to be on alert. The local SHOs in communally sensitive districts of Telangana have been instructed to be extra vigilant.

Earlier in the day, additional policemen from headquarters were rushed to a few police stations in Hyderabad to maintain peace following the latest developments.

A delegation of AIMIM led by its president Asaduddin Owaisi met the Hyderabad commissioner of police, C V Anand and asked him to register a case against Swami Yati Narsinganand.

A case was booked at Nampally police station against Swami Yati Narsinganand on a complaint of Congress leader Rashed Khan. Many complaints were lodged against him at different police stations in the city and adjoining districts of Vikarabad and Mahabubnagar as per reports.