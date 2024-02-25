Telugu expats launch campaign to clean Bahrain beach

Jeddah: The seashores are amazing places for people to explore and enjoy together. In Gulf countries, most Indians heading to the corniche is a great way on weekends to enjoy the tidal waves amidst sunshine from its sandy shores.

This picturesque beach stretches gracefully along the shoreline, offering a serene and tranquil ambiance for visitors to unwind and connect with nature. The beach boasts soft golden sands that invite barefoot walks and sunbathing.

However, when such pleasant shores are covered with trash, it hurts most visitors. The environment lovers in all gulf countries including in Bahrain have been advocating for litter-free beaches for long. The vibrant Telugu community in Bahrain is among the first to pay attention to a clean environment in the Kingdom.

The Telugu expatriate community in Bahrain, under the banner of ‘Telugu Eco Warriors’, has been organising ‘Love Sitra—Litter Free’ campaign on weekends.

Sitra is known for its leisure activities, such as beaches, parks, and sports clubs, making it a popular destination for both locals and visitors. Though it also houses several key industries, including oil refineries, that play an important role in Bahrain’s economy.

“Many Indian families, including sizable Telugu families, love to engage in leisure activities and picnic with loved ones by the shore. It is the responsibility of everyone to work towards a clean environment on the shores,” said K Rammohan, a prominent Indian community member in Bahrain.

Commonly known as Mohan in Bahrain’s Telugu community, he, along with Naveen Kotagiri, started ‘Telugu Eco Warriors’ to create awareness on importance of clean environment.

Mohan added that majority of Bahrain’s population lives on the coasts, where fisheries is a pillar of the indigenous economy and food security.

“The pollution and litter, especially plastic waste, on shores can negatively impact, not only fishing but also the source of drinking water in the future,” he said.

The Telugu Eco Warrior group also aims to advocate for a clean environment in labour camps in a gradual manner, said Naveen and Mohan.