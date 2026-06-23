Telugu man dies in Dubai, NRI Advisory Committee extends help

The deceased, who was a farmer, started looking for jobs in the Middle Eastern country due to rising expenses.

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Hyderabad: In a tragic incident, a 38-year-old man from Telangana‘s Nirmal district died in a road accident in Dubai.

Laggam Jagadish from Vaikunthapur village had travelled to the Middle Eastern country in search of employment. The accident occurred on June 16 near an Arabic poultry farm where he worked.

Two days later, he succumbed to injuries.

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He is survived by his wife, Kavitha, two children and his mother.

Kavitha has alleged that the Dubai company was being negligent in extending support, and it would cost around Rs 3 lakh to repatriate his body to India.

The Telangana NRI Advisory Committee has come forward to help Jagadish’s family. Committee member Swadesh Parikipandla visited the family and assured them of full support.

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Jagadish had previously worked in Dubai and Saudi Arabia before returning to India and taking up work as an agricultural labourer. However, due to rising expenses, including the construction of his Indiramma house and his children’s education costs, he reportedly decided to seek employment in Dubai once again.

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