Temporary PS set up in UP village after murder of 3 members of Dailt family

Kaushambi: A temporary police station has been set up in a village in the Sandipan Ghat area of this Uttar Pradesh district where three members of a Dalit family were murdered over a land dispute.

The step has been taken by the higher authorities to maintain peace in the village, a police officer said on Saturday.

The temporary police station at Mohiuddinpur Gaus village has been set up on the instructions of Additional Director General of Police (Prayagraj Zone) Bhanu Bhaskar, Superintendent of Police Brijesh Kumar Srivastava said.

Bhaskar issued a letter directing that the temporary station remain at the village until peace and order is restored, he added.

The temporary police station consists of 60 constables — both men and women, an inspector and 11 sub-inspectors.

Inspector Roshan Lal, posted in the election cell, has been made in-charge of the temporary station.

Srivastava said all the personnel deployed at the temporary police station will keep an eye on activities in the village and track the comings and goings of suspicious people.

Three members of a Dalit family were murdered on Thursday over an alleged land dispute. Following the killings, angry villagers set fire to several huts in the village, the police said.

Shivsharan (30), his wife Brijkali (25) and his father-in-law Horilal (60) were shot dead when they were sleeping, the police said.

Kakarabad village resident Shivsharan bought a land near the Panda intersection — close to his in-laws’ home in Chhabile Pur village — three years ago. He built a house on the land and lived there with Brijkali, the police said.

Srivastava said an FIR was registered against eight people under provisions of the Indian Penal Code and the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act on the complaint of Horilal’s son Subhash Kumar.

In his complaint, Kumar had named Guddu Yadav, Arvind Singh, Amit Singh, Suresh, Anuj Singh, Rajendra Singh and Ajit Singh and Amar Singh.

Srivastava said two accused have been arrested and eight teams formed to nab the others. The other accused will be arrested soon.

The police did not reveal the names of the arrested accused.