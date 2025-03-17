Tension prevails in Osmania University as ABVP protests

Hyderabad: Mild tension gripped Osmania University as student activists from the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) staged a protest against the decision of varsity administration to ban demonstrations on campus.

Several protestors and ABVP leaders were detained by the police on Monday.

ABVP protests gathered at Osmania University Arts College

The controversy erupted after the university administration issued a circular that prohibits protests within the campus premises.

Opposing the decision, ABVP activists gathered at the Arts College on Sunday and burned copies of the circular. They called the decision undemocratic and accused the Vice Chancellor of imposing a dictatorial policy.

Detentions and police action

In response to the bandh call, police presence was heightened across the campus. From early morning, Osmania University police detained several ABVP leaders and protesters as a preventive measure.

The detainees were later shifted to the OU police station.

ABVP alleged that the Osmania University’s circular was an attempt to suppress student voices and prevent them from protesting to raise concerns.

Chalo assembly protest warning

The student organization has issued an ultimatum and demanded that the university withdraw the circular by Monday.

Failure to do so, ABVP warned that it would lead to a ‘Chalo Assembly’ protest as the next course of action.