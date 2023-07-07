BIG Update: Tere Bin sequel officially announced, here’s tweet

Hyderabad: Good News for Tere Bin lovers!

Producer Abdullah Kadwani of 7th Sky Productions announced that the critically acclaimed Pakistani drama series Tere Bin will return with a much-awaited sequel.

Yes. Meerub and Murtasim are returning on screen to keep you hooked again!

The Popular drama which starred Wahaj Ali and Yumna Zaidi in the lead roles broke records and captivated success worldwide and it looks like they have no plans to stop now as the show’s producer openly announced a sequel on his Twitter. Have a look!

#TereBin’s phenomenal journey comes to an end, setting milestones never witnessed before in the history of Pakistani entertainment. As we bid farewell to #TereBin, in response to the constant queries and enthusiasm from our incredible audience, we are thrilled to announce… pic.twitter.com/C4aTcnLFMT — Abdullah Kadwani (@KadwaniOfficial) July 6, 2023

The producer also thanked the Almighty for making the show “the biggest blockbuster in the history of Pakistani dramas.” Continuing further in his tweet, he penned, “The success of Tere Bin is the result of hard work and passion. Asad Qureshi and I would like to thank audiences around the world for their love of our creation. The exceptional performances of our leads Wahaj Ali and Yumna Zaidi and Murtasim-Meerub’s magical on-screen chemistry have played a pivotal role in making Tere Bin a masterpiece that has touched the hearts of billions of viewers and has been appreciated worldwide.” He then went on to thank the entire team that played a role in making the drama a huge success.

The return of this beloved series, combined with the remarkable performances of Ali and Zaidi, is set to set new benchmarks in the realm of Pakistani dramas, leaving viewers eagerly anticipating the next chapter in this beloved saga.