TG BC Study Circle offers free banking, finance training in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The Telangana BC Employability Skill Development & Training Centre (TG BC Study Circle) has launched a one-month free, non-residential Banking & Finance training program for BC candidates in Hyderabad.

The training will be delivered through the Hyderabad School of Banking & Finance Training Institute for placement in private banks.



Graduate and under 26-year-old candidates are eligible to apply online for the program between March 15 and April 8. The selection process comprises an Online Screening Test on April 12, of the selected 30 candidates, at the erstwhile district headquarters.

To be considered, candidates should be from the BC category and should have a family income of less than Rs 1.50 lakh per year in rural regions and Rs 2 lakh in urban regions. The choice will be made on marks scored in the screening test.



Candidates interested can apply online on their official website or dial 040-29303130 for more information.