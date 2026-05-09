TG EAPCET 2026 engineering stream begins today

This year, a total of 2,10,766 candidates registered for the engineering stream examination.

Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Published: 9th May 2026 1:08 pm IST
SSC exam
Representational image

Hyderabad: The Telangana Engineering, Agriculture and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test (TG EAPCET) 2026 for the engineering stream started on Saturday, May 9.

For the morning session, 34,823 students were assigned to 125 examination centres. The exam began at 9 am. Officials stated that no student would be allowed to leave the examination hall before the completion of the test.

The afternoon session of the TG EAPCET 2026 engineering exam will be held from 3 pm to 6 pm. Students appearing for the second session will be allowed to enter the centres from 1.30 pm.

Subhan Bakery

This year, a total of 2,10,766 candidates registered for the engineering stream examination. The entrance test will continue on May 10 and May 11 as well.

Tags
Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Published: 9th May 2026 1:08 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Sameer Khan

Sameer Khan

Sameer Khan, a native of Hyderabad, holds an M.Tech degree. He has been associated with Siasat since 2011, covering stories on Hyderabad, Business, Sports and Technology. Beyond journalism, he is… More »
Back to top button