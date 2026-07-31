TGCSB holds coordination meet to curb telecom-enabled cybercrime

Officials stressed that telecom-enabled cyber offences require coordinated action by law enforcement agencies, telecom operators and regulatory bodies.

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Officials at TGCSB meeting to discuss measures against telecom-enabled cybercrime.

Hyderabad: The Telangana Cyber Security Bureau (TGCSB) on Friday, July 31, held a high-level coordination meeting with officials from the Department of Telecommunications (DoT), telecom service providers, the Intelligence Bureau and other stakeholders to strengthen the response against telecom-enabled cybercrime.

The meeting focused on enhancing collaboration among law enforcement agencies, telecom stakeholders and regulatory authorities to tackle emerging cyber threats and improve cybercrime prevention and investigation.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Director General (Technology), Department of Telecommunications, K Raja Sekhar, Deputy Director General (Security) Hemant Rathwe, senior officials from the Intelligence Bureau, representatives of telecom service providers, and officers of the Telangana Cyber Security Bureau.

Subhan Bakery

During the discussions, participants deliberated on measures to curb SIM box fraud, strengthen controls over SIM card issuance, improve verification mechanisms for suspicious mobile numbers, address VoIP-enabled fraud and malicious links, and enhance inter-agency coordination for faster detection and investigation of cybercrime.

Officials stressed that telecom-enabled cyber offences require coordinated action by law enforcement agencies, telecom operators and regulatory bodies. They reiterated their commitment to strengthening information-sharing, improving operational coordination and building a safer, more secure and resilient digital ecosystem for citizens across Telangana.

The Telangana Cyber Security Bureau said such collaborative initiatives would further enhance the state’s ability to detect, prevent and investigate cybercrime while ensuring greater digital safety for the public.

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