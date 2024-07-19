TGEAPCET seat allotment today – Download TSEAMCET 2023 last rank statement

Hyderabad: The Telangana Council of Higher Education (TGCHE) is going to declare Telangana Engineering, Agriculture & Pharmacy Common Entrance Test (TGEAPCET) seat allotment today. Meanwhile, ahead of the seat allotment, students can download the TSEAMCET 2023 last rank statement.

As per the detailed notification released by the TGCHE, the payment of tuition fees and self-reporting through the website need to be done between July 19 and 23.

Second phase of TGEAPCET counselling

The online filing of basic information, payment of processing fees, and slot booking for the selection of helpline centers for the second phase of TGEAPCET will be held on July 26.

The certificate verification for already slot-booked candidates in the second phase will be held on July 27.

Students can exercise options after certificate verification on July 27 and 28. The freezing of options will be done on July 28.

They can download the last rank statement of the final phase of TSEAMCET 2023 to know the last rank admitted in the courses in Telangana colleges.

The provisional allotment of seats for the second phase of TGEAPCET is going to be held on July 31.

TSEAMCET 2023 last rank statement gives idea of seat allotment

The last rank statement of TSEAMCET 2023 gives an idea of whether the student can get admission to the desired course in the selected college based on the rank secured in TGEAPCET.

It is a list of the last rank of the students who got admission to courses in the colleges in Telangana.

The list can be downloaded from the official website of the TGEAPCET. The allotment orders can also be downloaded from the same website (click here).